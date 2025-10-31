Syntara outlines strong clinical progress in blood cancer program

(ASX:SNT) Syntarais advancing multiple Phase 2 studies with its lead drug amsulostat, showing standout results in myelofibrosis, a rare and fatal bone marrow cancer. CEO Gary Phillips reported that 73% of patients achieved a 50%+ reduction in symptoms and 44% saw major spleen volume reduction, with the drug also proving exceptionally safe and well tolerated. With $20.7m in cash at June 2025 and 47% institutional support, Syntara says it is fully funded into 2027.

Beyond myelofibrosis, Syntara is progressing programs in skin scarring, other blood cancers and Parkinson’s disease, with multiple data readouts expected in the next 12–18 months. Phillips described this as “multiple shots on goal” for investors, pointing to recent biotech deals in myelofibrosis valued at over US$1.7bn as evidence of the sector’s strong commercial interest.

