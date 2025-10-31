Vinyl Group accelerates toward profitability on surging revenue

(ASX:VNL) Vinyl Groupreported FY25 revenue up 190% to $14.4m, a record Q1 FY26 of $4.9m (+37% QoQ), and is targeting ~$25m in FY26 while driving margin expansion through a structurally lower cost base. Management is aiming for the first EBITDA-positive quarter in Q2 FY26, supported by a tightly integrated model across publishing and platforms that reaches ~10m monthly fans and 1.6m registered creators.

The company’s moat blends premium media assets with a proprietary, AI-driven publishing stack and platform capabilities (Vampr, Vinyl.com, Serenade), creating multiple monetisation paths, advertising, e-commerce and subscriptions, plus operating leverage as viewership scales. With disciplined cost control, reduced cash burn and a clear catalyst path, VNL frames a near-term profitability inflection and medium-term global expansion opportunity.

To hear more from Josh Simons on revenue growth, profitability milestones and the AI publishing roadmap, watch the full presentation.