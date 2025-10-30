Perth Mint highlights gold’s surge and ETF appeal

The Perth Mint, Australia’s largest fully integrated precious metals enterprise, is riding a wave of demand as gold prices smashed through US$4,000 an ounce in 2025. General Manager of Depository John O’Donoghue said central banks have been buying at record pace, over 1,000 tonnes a year, while retail investors have piled into ETFs, driving record inflows. With turnover near $33bn in FY24–25 and 90% of product exported, the Mint remains a global force backed by the AAA rating of the WA government.

O’Donoghue spotlighted PMGOLD, the Mint’s ASX-listed product launched in 2003, which combines government backing, physical redemption, and one of the lowest management fees in the market. PMGOLD’s performance recently won it ETF Product of the Year. Beyond gold, the Mint is seeing rising interest in silver and platinum, offering investors additional diversification and entry points into the precious metals market.

