Western Mines Group Hits High-Grade Nickel Sulphides at Mulga Tank

Western Mines Group Ltd (WMG: ASX), a mineral exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the discovery of high-value gold and nickel sulphide deposits in Western Australia, has announced promising results from its Phase 4 drilling program at the Mulga Tank Ni-Co-Cu-PGE Project. The company commenced Phase 4 RC and diamond drilling during the September quarter. Standout results include the intersection of high-grade nickel sulphide mineralisation in hole MTRC066, one of the best mineralised shallow RC holes ever drilled at the project.

MTRC066 returned 269m at 0.33% Ni, 144ppm Co, 215ppm Cu from 61m, including higher-grade intervals such as 6m at 1.18% Ni, 480ppm Co, and 0.11% Cu from 94m. Diamond drilling in the Panhandle area, supported by a WA EIS grant, also revealed frequent horizons of visual mineralisation, indicating a highly prospective dynamic komatiite flow system. A diamond tail to MTRC011 intersected high-grade semi-massive sulphide segregations, extending the active sulphide enriched basal zone by approximately 400m.

WMG also reported the successful award of a further EIS grant of $180,000 towards follow-up drilling in the Panhandle area, bringing the total current active EIS grants to $620,000 for the Mulga Tank Project. The company completed a capital raise of $3,720,200 during October to fund ongoing exploration at Mulga Tank. The first four RC holes of the Phase 4 program all encountered visible sulphide mineralisation, confirmed by subsequent geochemical assay, extending known mineralisation outside the current resource.

The company currently has $0.91m cash reserves as of September 30, 2025. The company anticipates more drilling this year as part of its continuous exploration efforts. This recent announcement highlights the significant potential of the Mulga Tank Project and Western Mines Group’s commitment to advancing its exploration programs.