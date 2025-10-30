AGL Signs Deal for Waddi Waddi Wind

AGL Energy has signed its second electricity supply deal with Tilt Renewables in a month, securing a power purchase agreement for the output from the Waddi Waddi wind farm in Western Australia. The 108-megawatt wind farm, located 150km north of Perth, recently received federal environmental approval. Construction of the wind farm is expected to cost more than $400 million. AGL is an Australian energy company focused on providing gas and electricity services. Tilt Renewables is a renewable energy company that develops and operates wind and solar farms.

Under the 15-year agreement between Tilt and AGL, the electricity and gas supplier will purchase all electricity generated by the project at an undisclosed fixed price. This deal aligns with AGL’s strategy to expand its renewable energy portfolio significantly. The Waddi Waddi wind farm is the latest project to help AGL meet its targets for renewable energy generation.

Tilt Renewables chief executive Anthony Fowler indicated that a final investment decision to proceed with construction is anticipated “in coming weeks.” The company aims to commence commercial operations in the second half of 2028. The Waddi Waddi project is expected to significantly contribute to Western Australia’s renewable energy capacity.

The agreement for Waddi Waddi follows a similar 15-year contract signed by AGL with Tilt’s Palmer wind farm in South Australia exactly one month prior. AGL aims to add 6 gigawatts of new renewable and firming capacity by 2030, with plans to increase this to 12 gigawatts by the end of 2035.