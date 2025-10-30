Marvel Gold Advances Exploration at Hanang Gold Project Following Acquisition

Marvel Gold Limited (ASX: MVL) has released its quarterly activities report for the period ending 30 September 2025, highlighting significant progress at its Hanang Gold Project in Tanzania. Marvel Gold is an Australian resources company focused on gold exploration. The company recently acquired the Hanang Gold Project, located in the Iramba-Sekenke Greenstone Belt of Tanzania.

The company completed the acquisition of the Hanang Gold Project after receiving all necessary regulatory approvals. Marvel expanded its land holding around Hanang from 230 km² to 380 km². Analysis of previous geochemistry studies identified a 3km gold anomaly at Hanang. The company has finalised preparations for a drone-borne magnetic survey across the entire 380 km² project area.

Marvel also completed the sale of its interests in the Tabakorole project in Mali. The company submitted additional renewal documentation required for the approval of the pending renewals of the Company’s assets in Mali. During the quarter, Marvel disposed of its shareholding in Evolution Energy Minerals Limited (Evolution).

Looking ahead, Marvel plans to complete the acquisition and interpretation of the drone-borne magnetic dataset. Additional ground-truth mapping and infill geochemistry will be undertaken over priority targets, in addition to finalising drill planning for initial testing of high-priority targets. As of 30 September 2025, Marvel Gold held cash reserves of $4.505 million.