Lion Energy Reports Quarterly Cash Flow

Lion Energy Limited (ASX: LIO), an Australian company focused on oil and gas exploration and production, has released its quarterly cash flow report for the period ending 30 September 2025. The report, prepared in accordance with ASX listing rules and accounting standards, details the company’s financial activities and cash position. Effective 1 January 2025, Lion Energy has changed its presentation currency from US dollars to Australian dollars.

The company’s net cash used in operating activities was $496,000 for the quarter, and $1.225 million year-to-date. Receipts from customers totalled $79,000 for the quarter and $557,000 year to date. Payments for production amounted to $90,000 for the quarter and $361,000 year to date. Investing activities resulted in a net cash inflow of $824,000 for the quarter, and $708,000 year to date, driven primarily by proceeds from the disposal of entities, which brought in $928,000.

Financing activities used $41,000 in cash for the quarter, and $129,000 year to date, mainly related to lease payments. Overall, the company’s cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter stood at $2.393 million, compared to $2.130 million at the beginning of the period. Payments to related parties and their associates included in item 1 totalled $206,000.

The company estimates it has approximately 4.2 quarters of funding available, based on current cash reserves and projected outgoings. The report was authorised for release by the Board of Lion Energy Limited on 30 October 2025. Lion Energy also has a convertible note facility of $1.6 million, with a conversion price of 2.7 cents per share.