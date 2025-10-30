Legacy Iron Ore (LCY) Releases Quarterly Activities Report

Legacy Iron Ore (LCY), a Western Australian based company focused on iron ore, base metals, tungsten and gold development and mineral discovery, has released its quarterly activities report for the period ended 30 September 2025. The report highlights ongoing mining operations and project development, particularly at the South Laverton and Mount Bevan projects. The company’s mission is to increase shareholder wealth through capital growth, created via the discovery, development and operation of profitable mining assets.

Key activities at the South Laverton Project’s Mount Celia Gold Operation (MCGO) included the execution of six ore sales to Paddington Mill, totalling 92,632.21 tonnes at an average grade of 1.55 g/t, containing 3,541 ounces of gold. A drilling campaign of 1,146 metres comprising 31 holes in BP -2 was completed during August 2025 by contractor MEGA / BGR under right to mine agreement. The data is being reviewed. LCY has also completed drilling in the KB5 deposit to support waste rock characterisation studies. Metallurgical test work and feasibility studies are progressing to evaluate the potential development of a standalone on-site processing facility.

At the Mount Bevan Project, progress continues on the mining lease application and native title process. Access agreements with underlying tenure holders have been advanced to enable the hydrogeological program. Environmental surveys across the mine and infrastructure areas have progressed, and studies have commenced to validate key assumptions regarding logistics costs from the preliminary feasibility study. Tendering activities are underway in readiness for the hydro program.

Legacy Iron Ore is committed to exploring and developing gold, iron ore, base metal, and critical mineral deposits across Western Australia. Looking ahead, the company plans to continue mining operations at Blue Peter and Kangaroo Bore pits, continue test work and studies for setting up a Heap Leach and a CIL Process plant, complete multi-element analysis for samples from the East Kimberly projects, and carry out UAV mag surveys at the Yilgangi tenements with further exploration drilling planned at the Patricia North tenements.