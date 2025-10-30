McLaren Minerals Identifies Significant Mineralisation Extensions at McLaren Titanium Project

McLaren Minerals Limited (ASX: MML) has provided an update on its McLaren Titanium Project in Western Australia for the quarter ending 30 September 2025. McLaren Minerals is focused on developing its 100%-owned McLaren Titanium Project in the Eucla Basin, WA, which hosts a JORC Indicated and Inferred Resource of 280Mt @ 4.8% heavy minerals. The company announced positive results from its Phase 1 drilling program, which comprised 192 holes for 4,067 metres drilled, including assays up to 12.5% HM identified 500m north of the Indicated Resource boundary, confirming significant extensions of mineralisation. Subsequent results have confirmed the continuity of high-grade mineralisation to the east and north of the current Indicated Resource. The Mineral Resource update is now underway and nearing completion.

Post-quarter highlights include bonanza-grade intercepts from previously untested zones that have opened up new opportunities beneath historical drilling. Notable intercepts include MM61 with 27m @ 8% HM from surface, including 6m @ 24.7% HM from 21m, and MM39 with 21m @ 4.18% HM from surface, including 4.5m @ 10.03% HM from 16.5m. These results have reinforced the significant scale and quality of the McLaren deposit, confirming strong potential for resource growth.

The company is also nearing completion of its Prefeasibility Study (PFS), with metallurgical, engineering and marketing studies complete. A marketing report indicated that the ilmenite concentrate to be produced at McLaren easily meets the quality criteria for smelter feedstock and is likely to be in demand when production commences. Corporate activities during the quarter included raising $1.282 million via an oversubscribed placement, with funds to be used for PFS completion, engineering, resource estimation, and general working capital.

Looking ahead, McLaren Minerals will focus on completing the Mineral Resource Update and publishing the PFS during the December quarter. They also plan to commence BFS planning and early-stage studies, continue stakeholder and investor engagement, and undertake preparatory work for permitting and environmental baseline activities. McLaren is confident in its progress, citing its advancing resource base, validated process flowsheet, and robust market fundamentals.