Impact Minerals Reports September Quarter Cash Flow

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT), an Australian exploration company focused on discovering commercially viable mineral deposits, has released its quarterly cash flow report for the period ending September 30, 2025. The report, mandated by ASX listing rules for mining exploration entities, provides an overview of the company’s financial activities during the quarter.

Operating activities saw a net cash outflow of $580,000, primarily driven by staff costs of $208,000 and administration and corporate costs of $386,000. Investing activities resulted in a net cash outflow of $732,000, with the majority allocated to exploration and evaluation expenses, totaling $729,000. Payments for property, plant, and equipment amounted to $3,000. Offsetting these outflows, financing activities generated a net cash inflow of $3,847,000, mainly from proceeds from issues of equity securities of $4,100,000, less transaction costs of $253,000.

Overall, Impact Minerals reported a net increase in cash and cash equivalents of $2,535,000 during the quarter. The company’s cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter stood at $4,962,000, compared to $2,427,000 at the beginning. Payments to related parties and their associates totaled $196,000, with $116,000 included in operating activities and $80,000 in investing activities.

The company estimates it has 3.79 quarters of funding available. The report was authorised for release by the board on October 30, 2025. Impact Minerals is actively exploring for valuable mineral resources.