James Hardie Reaffirms Commitment to Shareholder Value After AGM

James Hardie Industries plc (JHX), a leading provider of exterior home and outdoor living solutions, announced the results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM). The company, whose portfolio includes fibre cement, fibre gypsum, and composite and PVC decking and railing products, reaffirmed its commitment to creating shareholder value. Shareholders voted to elect Howard Heckes, Gary Hendrickson, and Jesse Singh to continue serving on the James Hardie Board of Directors. Anne Lloyd, Rada Rodriguez and Peter-John Davis have ceased to hold office in accordance with the Company’s Articles of Association. Final results from the meeting have been reported with the ASX and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

James Hardie stated that it is in an important period of executing strategic growth plans and realising the potential of its combination with AZEK. The company highlighted its comprehensive portfolio of leading exterior brands and strong manufacturing network as key drivers for long-term growth in the building products industry. Preliminary second-quarter results reflected strong performance in the Deck, Rail & Accessories segment and progress towards cost and revenue synergies from the AZEK integration.

The Board acknowledged the need for further work to meet shareholder expectations, stating its commitment to holding both itself and the management team accountable for delivering long-term outperformance. Directors plan to carefully consider shareholder input received during extensive engagement over the past several months. This input will be used to review board composition and governance structure, with a focus on delivering enhanced shareholder value.