Whitebark Energy Identifies Enhanced Commercial Viability at Warro Gas Field

Whitebark Energy (WBE), an ASX-listed company focused on oil and gas exploration and production, today announced promising findings from a new technical analysis of its 100%-owned Warro Gas Field in the Perth Basin, Western Australia. The analysis has delineated new dry gas zones with minimal mobile water, significantly enhancing the potential commercial viability of the field. The company notes that legacy estimates point to a substantial 4.4 to 11.6 trillion cubic feet of gas in place.

An independent petrophysical review, conducted by global specialist Steve Adams, revealed that previous completion programs targeted overly broad intervals, unintentionally stimulating water-bearing zones that likely suppressed gas flow. The new analysis confirms the presence of significant mobile gas zones, particularly in Warro-1 to 4. Thicker gas-bearing intervals have been identified in the Yarragadee Lower Formation, a high-quality reservoir unit exhibiting strong gas saturation.

The company believes that integration of production test data from Warro 3 and 4 will allow design of a targeted re-test focusing on the dry, gas-saturated intervals. Achieving a sustained dry gas flow would commercially unlock Warro’s substantial gas-in-place potential. The proximity of the Warro field to the Dampier-Bunbury natural gas pipeline and access to WA domestic gas markets bolsters commercial potential amid tightening gas supply.

To immediately fast track activities associated with the Warro prospect, Whitebark has completed an oversubscribed placement raising $750,000 at $0.005 per share (15-day VWAP, zero discount applied). The company says that all hydrogen, helium and hydrocarbon, play elements are proven present in the company’s Officer Basin assets, as well.