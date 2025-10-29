Trigg Minerals to Pursue Nasdaq Listing, Receives Further Investment from Tribeca

Trigg Minerals Limited (ASX: TMG) has officially commenced the process for a dual listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Trigg Minerals is advancing antimony development across two Tier-1 jurisdictions, with a strategic vision to become a vertically integrated, conflict-free supplier to Western economies. The company’s decision follows a review of preliminary proposals, determining that a mainboard Nasdaq listing would be the most efficient pathway, with an expected timeframe of four to five months.

The company has also announced a follow-on strategic placement of A$2.5 million to Tribeca Investment Partners, adding to Tribeca’s A$5.0 million placement in September 2025. Trigg intends to allocate the funds raised from the placement to progress its United States operations and contribute towards general working capital.

A Nasdaq dual-listing would provide Trigg Minerals access to the largest and most liquid capital market globally, opening avenues for increased interest and investment from major U.S. investors and institutions. Executive Chairman Timothy Morrison stated that the Nasdaq listing is an exciting step, providing access to a deep capital market and participating in the resurgence of North American industrial and supply-chain investment.

In addition, Trigg Minerals has broadened access for European investors via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker ATA. The company has engaged Rimon, an Australian-based US counsel, to advise on the US legal aspects of the Nasdaq listing. Settlement of the placement is expected around 7 November 2025, with placement shares ranking equally with existing shares.