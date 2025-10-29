Impact Minerals Secures Funding and Advances HPA Projects

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT), a mineral exploration company focused on discovering commercially significant deposits, has announced its September 2025 Quarterly Report, highlighting progress across its key projects and corporate activities. The company successfully completed a strategic placement, raising A$4.1 million to support ongoing ventures, including the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project in Western Australia and its investment in Alluminous Pty Ltd. A portion of the funds will also accelerate copper exploration at the Broken Hill Project.

The Lake Hope HPA Project remains a primary focus, with Impact securing an 80% interest in Playa One Pty Ltd, the project owner, after a positive Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS). The PFS demonstrated robust economics, including a NPV10 of A$1.165 billion. Work is now underway on a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), incorporating pilot plant construction. Simultaneously, Impact is advancing its 50% ownership in Alluminous, which is focused on commercialising the HiPurA® High Purity Alumina technology. Alluminous has appointed Tim Netscher as Non-Executive Chair and is progressing with pilot plant commissioning and customer engagement.

Impact has also entered into a farm-in agreement with Kuniko Ltd (ASX:KNI) for its Commonwealth Project in New South Wales. Kuniko will issue shares to Impact and spend $3 million over four years to earn up to a 70% interest in the project. Kuniko will free-carry Impact’s remaining 30% interest up to a Decision to Mine. Exploration activities continue at other projects, including Broken Hill, where a magnetotelluric survey has been completed to follow up on promising anomalies. The company’s cash position as of September 30th was $4.96 million.