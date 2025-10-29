Lynas Rare Earths Sales Revenue Climbs

Lynas Rare Earths has reported a robust September 2025 quarter, marked by significant increases in both revenue and production. The company, which specialises in the mining and processing of rare earth minerals, saw its gross sales revenue climb to $200.2 million. Ready-for-sale REO (rare earth oxides) production reached 3993 tonnes, which included 2003 tonnes of NdPr.

Total REO sales also experienced growth, rising to 3691 tonnes for the quarter. This increase was largely fueled by record sales of NdPr (neodymium and praseodymium), along with the initial customer shipments of separated heavy rare earth oxides, specifically dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb). Lynas is an Australian company extracting and processing rare earth minerals, primarily used in manufacturing advanced technologies.

The company’s Lynas 2025 expansion project remains on track, with commissioning of new facilities progressing. Ore processing has now commenced at Mt Weld, and the solar farm component of the hybrid power station is now operational.

Capital expenditure payments have decreased as major capital projects are completed. Some trailing payments are expected to continue through December 2025 as the company finalises its expansion and upgrades.