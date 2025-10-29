Karoon Energy Appoints New Chief Executive

Karoon Energy has announced the appointment of Carri Lockhart as its new chief executive officer, effective Monday. Lockhart succeeds Julian Fowles, who resigned from the position in July. Karoon Energy is an Australian oil and gas exploration and production company. It focuses on value creation through the organic growth of its resources and reserves.

Lockhart brings over 30 years of experience in the energy sector to Karoon. She is a reservoir engineer and joins the company from Equinor ASA. Throughout her career, Lockhart has held senior leadership positions at Marathon Oil Company, Williams Companies, and Innovex, gaining extensive expertise in the industry.

Her appointment comes at a crucial time for Karoon Energy, as the company prepares to take over operatorship of the Baúna FPSO in Brazil. Lockhart will also oversee the advancement of growth projects in both Brazil and the United States. These include managing farm-downs and unlocking value from strategic exploration acreage located in the Southern Santos Basin.

Karoon’s board expressed confidence in Lockhart’s ability to lead the company through its next phase of development. They cited her extensive experience and proven track record as key factors in their decision. The company is focused on delivering long-term value for its shareholders and stakeholders.