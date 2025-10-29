Atlas Arteria Streamlines Executive Team Structure

Atlas Arteria is undertaking a significant overhaul of its executive leadership team, reducing the number of roles from six to four. This strategic restructuring aims to streamline leadership, reduce operational costs, and enhance accountability across key areas such as strategy, development, capital management, and partnerships. Atlas Arteria owns, operates and develops toll roads in the United States, Europe and Australia. The company strives to deliver sustainable returns to security holders through efficient operations and proactive asset management.

The newly streamlined executive team will see key appointments to pivotal roles. Vincent Portal-Barrault has been named as the incoming chief financial officer, bringing his expertise to the financial leadership of the company. Amanda Baxter will assume the role of chief commercial officer, focusing on driving commercial strategies and opportunities. Geraldine Leslie is set to become the group executive responsible for people, culture, and sustainability, highlighting the company’s commitment to these crucial aspects of its operations.

The outgoing chief financial officer, David Collins Clayton McCormack, will depart from the company in December. He will remain with Atlas Arteria to ensure a smooth transition and handover to the new CFO. This change marks a significant step in Atlas Arteria’s efforts to optimise its leadership structure and position the company for future growth and strategic alignment. The changes come as the company looks to sharpen its focus on core business functions.