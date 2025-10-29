Universal Store Sales Surge in Early FY26

Universal Store Holdings Limited has announced a robust start to the 2026 fiscal year, with year-to-date sales growth of 13.7 per cent across its direct-to-customer channels for the 17 weeks ended October 26. Universal Store operates as a fashion retailer offering a curated collection of on-trend clothing, footwear, and accessories. The company aims to provide a unique and engaging shopping experience for young adults.

Several of the company’s brands experienced notable growth. Universal Store itself saw an 11.4 per cent increase in total sales and a 7.7 per cent rise in like-for-like sales. Perfect Stranger recorded a substantial 40.5 per cent surge in total sales and a 13.9 per cent increase in like-for-like sales. Cheap Thrills Cycle also saw positive momentum, with a 14.1 per cent increase in total sales and a 2.3 per cent rise in like-for-like sales. However, CTC wholesale sales experienced a 6.3 per cent year-on-year decline.

The retailer has expanded its footprint with the opening of four new stores in FY26. The company intends to open four more stores before Christmas, putting it on track to meet its target of 11–17 new locations.

Gross margins have remained consistent with the second half of FY25, the company said, which was supported by the expansion of the Perfect Stranger format, improvements in category mix, and the company’s disciplined pricing strategy.