Coles Sales Surge Amid Supermarket Momentum

Coles Group has reported a 3.9 per cent increase in group sales for the September quarter, underpinned by strong supermarket performance and substantial online growth. The results were partially offset by weaker liquor sales during the period. Coles Group is a leading Australian retailer serving millions of customers every week, operating across supermarkets, liquor stores, and convenience outlets. The company aims to make life easier for Australians and deliver value every day.

Supermarket revenue saw a notable rise of 4.8 per cent, reaching $9.97 billion. Comparable sales within the supermarket division grew by 4.6 per cent, while eCommerce sales experienced a significant jump of 27.9 per cent. Online sales now account for 13.3 per cent of Coles’ total sales. Excluding tobacco sales, the growth was even more pronounced, with a 7 per cent increase, reflecting robust consumer demand for value offerings and private-label products.

In contrast, competitor Woolworths reported a 2.1 per cent increase in Australian sales for the same quarter, falling short of Coles’ growth rate. Coles’ liquor sales experienced a slight decline of 1.1 per cent, totalling $842 million. This decrease was attributed to banner rationalisation initiatives under the “Simply Liquorland” program. Other revenue streams also experienced a decline of 17.9 per cent during the quarter.

Despite the mixed performance across different segments, Coles maintained a total group revenue of $10.96 billion. CEO Leah Weckert highlighted that the supermarket growth, coupled with improved product availability, is driving increased customer satisfaction. This positions the company favourably as it heads into the critical holiday trading period.