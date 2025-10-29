Brambles has received an upgraded credit rating from S&P Global Ratings (S&P), moving from BBB+/Stable/A-2 to A-/Stable/A-2. This reflects S&P’s assessment of Brambles’ improved financial performance and business strength. Brambles is a supply-chain logistics company operating in over 60 countries, primarily known for its pallets, crates, and containers. The company helps move goods through the supply chain.

The upgrade follows a comprehensive review by S&P, which highlighted Brambles’ enhanced operating efficiency and profitability. These improvements have strengthened Brambles’ competitive position and overall resilience in the market. S&P’s analysis led to a revised business risk rating for Brambles, shifting from ‘satisfactory’ to ‘strong’.

S&P’s decision underscores the positive impact of Brambles’ strategic initiatives and operational improvements. The upgraded credit rating is expected to provide Brambles with greater financial flexibility and potentially lower borrowing costs. This upgrade signifies a positive outlook on Brambles’ financial stability and its ability to manage business risks effectively.

The improved rating reflects Brambles’ commitment to operational excellence and financial discipline. This upgrade is a testament to Brambles’ strong market position and effective management strategies, which have contributed to enhanced profitability and resilience.