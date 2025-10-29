Alphabet Exceeds Revenue Expectations in Third Quarter

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, reported robust third-quarter revenue figures that surpassed Wall Street’s expectations. The company’s total revenue reached $US102.35 billion, significantly higher than the $US99.89 billion estimated by analysts, according to data compiled by LSEG. Alphabet’s strong performance was driven by growth in both its core advertising business and its cloud computing unit. Alphabet is a multinational technology company that focuses on search engine technology, online advertising, cloud computing, software and hardware. Google Cloud provides cloud computing services to businesses and organisations.

Google Cloud continues to be one of Alphabet’s fastest-growing segments. Revenue for the unit reached $US15.16 billion, exceeding estimates of $US14.72 billion. This growth reflects surging enterprise demand for AI-powered infrastructure and data analytics services. The division is rapidly catching up to its larger competitors, Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services, due to the widespread use of Vertex AI and specialised Tensor Processing Units.

However, competition within the artificial intelligence and cloud computing sectors is becoming increasingly fierce. Rivals are implementing aggressive pricing strategies and launching innovative generative AI capabilities. Despite the rising competition, Alphabet’s Q3 results indicate its capacity to sustain development and surpass financial targets.