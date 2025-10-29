Tribune Resources (ASX: TBR) Reports Strong Gold Production in September Quarter

Tribune Resources Ltd (ASX: TBR), a company engaged in gold exploration, development and production, today announced its quarterly report for the period ending September 2025. A key highlight was the processing of 78,296 tonnes of ore at 2.89 g/t from the East Kundana Joint Venture (EKJV) operations, in partnership with Evolution Mining Limited at the Mungari processing plant. Tribune’s share of this processing amounted to 58,722 tonnes. This led to a total gold production of 6,818 ounces for Rand and Tribune, with Tribune’s share being 5,114 ounces.

Production from the Hornet Open Pit mine at EKJV commenced during the quarter, with ore being delivered to the ROM pad and processed at the Mungari processing plant. At the end of the quarter, Tribune’s share of EKJV stockpiles totaled 87,383 tonnes, grading 1.17 g/t, containing 3,274 ounces of gold. Underground mine development at the Raleigh and Rubicon-Hornet-Pegasus mines continued throughout the quarter, contributing to the overall mine production.

Exploration drilling at the Japa Project in Ghana recommenced, yielding significant intercepts in RC drill holes. Notable results include 5m @ 8.06 g/t from 14 metres, 5m @ 1.11 g/t from 22 metres, and 3m @ 2.16 g/t from 37 metres. These results are consistent with expectations regarding mineralisation orientation, thickness and grade. The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $17.453 million at the end of September, compared to $12.449 million at the end of June.