Tribune Resources Declares 20 Cents Per Share Dividend

Tribune Resources Limited (ASX: TBR) has announced a fully franked dividend of 20 cents per share for its shareholders. Tribune Resources is involved in mineral exploration and development, primarily focused on gold projects in Western Australia. The dividend, franked at the company tax rate of 30%, was declared by the company’s Board of Directors.

The ex-dividend date is set for 3 November 2025, meaning investors must purchase shares before this date to be eligible for the dividend. The record date, which determines shareholders entitled to the dividend, is 4 November 2025. The payment date, when the dividend will be distributed to eligible shareholders, is scheduled for 24 November 2025.

The company noted that the declaration of future dividends remains at the discretion of the Board. These decisions will be based on factors such as meeting financial commitments to other projects, covering overhead, compliance and regulatory costs, evaluating new business opportunities, and maintaining sufficient working capital.

Tribune Resources confirmed that the Board of Directors authorised the release of the dividend announcement. Further information can be obtained from Stephen Buckley, Joint Company Secretary, via the provided contact details.