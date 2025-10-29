Auric Mining (ASX: AWJ) Completes Transformational Quarter with Key Acquisitions and Production Milestones

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) has announced a successful end to the September 2025 quarter, marking a period of significant operational and strategic achievements. Auric Mining was established to explore for and develop gold and other mineral deposits in the Widgiemooltha-Norseman area, of Western Australia, and has tenements covering 471km². The company’s activities have focused on advancing its key projects and building a sustainable gold business in Western Australia.

The final toll milling campaign at the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine was successfully completed in August 2025, resulting in total gold production of 29,537 ounces and $112 million in gold sales. Auric received an interim cash distribution of $1.4 million in August, with a final distribution expected in Q4 2025, bringing total cash inflows from the Jeffreys Find Joint Venture to approximately $14.5 million. Mining operations at the Munda Gold Mine are underway, with the processing of the first 60,000-tonne ore parcel commencing on 12 October 2025. The first gold pour from Munda occurred on 21 October 2025, and the first gold sales and cash are anticipated in October and November 2025, respectively.

Auric has also finalised the acquisition of the fully permitted 180,000 tonne-per-annum Burbanks Gold Processing Facility on 30 September 2025 for $4.4 million + GST. Engineering studies have commenced to evaluate mill refurbishment and expansion options, providing Auric with a strategic advantage to process future ore from Munda and Lindsay’s projects. The company is proceeding with the acquisition of the Lindsay’s Gold Project, including the Parrot Feathers open pit, with settlement of tenements not subject to Wardens Court action scheduled on or before 19 November 2025.

As of 30 September 2025, Auric’s issued capital is 186,181,102 shares, with $1.1 million in cash and investments on hand. Managing Director Mark English noted that the next 12 months will see continued execution of the company’s medium-term strategy, including mining at Munda, completing the Lindsay’s acquisition, and preparing Burbanks for development, aiming to unlock long-term value and consistent growth for shareholders.