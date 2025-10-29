SiteMinder Confident After Strong Start to FY26

SiteMinder has reported that trading in the early part of fiscal year 2026 has remained strong. The company noted that annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth is tracking in line with last year’s pace on a constant currency and organic basis. SiteMinder provides a hotel commerce platform that helps hotels acquire guests online. Its technology allows accommodation providers to manage distribution, direct bookings, website creation, and payments.

Chief Executive Officer Sankar Narayan reaffirmed the company’s full-year guidance. SiteMinder anticipates solid ARR and revenue growth. The company also expects continued improvement in underlying EBITDA and free cash flow performance. These projections indicate a positive outlook for the company’s financial health and operational efficiency.

Narayan stated that SiteMinder is well-positioned to accelerate revenue growth towards 30 per cent over the medium term. This acceleration is expected as the company’s Smart Platform initiatives gain scale. SiteMinder will also maintain a focus on profitability during this period of growth. The company’s strategic initiatives appear aimed at balancing expansion with financial discipline.