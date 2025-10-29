Boss Energy Reports Record Uranium Production

Boss Energy has announced a strong September quarter, marked by record drummed production of 385,910 pounds of U3O8. The company achieved this at a C1 cash cost of $US34 per pound, positioning it favourably against its FY26 guidance. This performance has led to robust free cashflow generation during the quarter. Boss Energy is focused on uranium production. It is actively involved in exploration and development projects, aiming to become a leading supplier in the global uranium market.

The quarter’s financial strength was supported by sales and loan repayments totalling 500,000 pounds of U3O8, which were realised at an average price of $US74.7 per pound. The company’s Honeymoon Uranium operations in South Australia played a crucial role in this performance, with wellfield and ion-exchange column commissioning progressing as planned.

Furthermore, the Alta Mesa project in Texas contributed 45,102 pounds to Boss Energy’s 30 per cent share of production. This was complemented by new uranium discoveries and the acquisition of the Alta Mesa East Property. These developments underscore the company’s expanding operational footprint and resource base.

As of the end of the quarter, Boss Energy holds $212.4 million in cash and liquid assets, alongside 1.44 million pounds of drummed U3O8. CEO Matthew Dusci confirmed that the company is on track to meet its FY26 guidance of 1.6 million pounds. He also highlighted the ongoing progress in resource delineation and permitting programs for satellite deposits, signalling future growth and sustained production capabilities.