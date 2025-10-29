CVC Limited Considers New Capital Notes Offer

CVC Limited is considering a new offer of CVC Capital Notes, potentially including a reinvestment option for certain holders of CVC Notes 2. The offer’s launch is contingent upon prevailing market conditions and receipt of necessary regulatory approvals. CVC Limited is an investment firm focused on generating absolute returns from investment grade assets and undervalued opportunities. The company actively manages a portfolio of investments across listed equities, private equity, and real estate.

Should the offer proceed, E&P Capital is expected to serve as the arranger and lead manager. The capital notes will be made available through brokers to eligible wholesale and retail clients. CVC Limited will not accept direct applications for the notes.

Potential investors are advised to consult with their financial advisors to determine if the capital notes align with their investment objectives and risk tolerance. Further details regarding the terms of the offer will be disclosed in the offer documents if and when the offer is formally launched. The company has made no guarantees regarding the launch of the offer at this time.