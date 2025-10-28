Greenvale Energy Identifies High-Grade Uranium Extensions at Oasis Project

Greenvale Energy Limited (ASX: GRV), an ASX-listed exploration company with a portfolio of projects that will support a sustainable, low-carbon future, has announced promising results from downhole spectral gamma logging at its Oasis Uranium Project in Queensland. The latest findings highlight the potential for significant high-grade extensions of known uranium mineralisation. The company re-engaged Epiroc, a downhole logging contractor, to complete the spectral gamma logging program. The data revealed multiple high-grade uranium intercepts that correlate well with intersecting structures identified from recent ground magnetics.

Key highlights from the spectral gamma logging include intercepts from five drill holes. Noteworthy results include 1 metre at 1,277ppm eU3O8 from 113.5 metres and 1 metre at 1,608ppm eU3O8 from 115 metres in drillhole 25GRV008, as well as 1 metre at 1,386ppm eU3O8 from 65.5 metres in drillhole 25GRV009. Additionally, drillhole 25GRV010 showed 1.5 metres at 1,426ppm eU3O8 from 86.5 metres. Drillholes 25GRV011 and 25GRV012 strongly indicate the presence of a second, north-south oriented, high-grade structure to the west of the main Oasis Shear.

Greenvale CEO Alex Cheeseman expressed enthusiasm about the results, stating that they reinforce the quality of Oasis as a high-grade uranium project with scale potential. He noted clear opportunities to extend high-grade mineralisation both along strike and down-plunge, and to make significant new discoveries within the broader tenement. The company also reported that diamond drill core processing is complete, with all remaining samples submitted for assay. Results are expected in Q4 CY2025.

The company stated that all results to date point to a significant expansion of the Oasis geological model. A trenching program, designed based on these results, commenced on October 28 and is expected to run for approximately 14 days. The design of the trenching program has been determined by patterns observed across various geoscientific datasets, with each trench strategically positioned over a zone of structural and mineralogical interest.