Mount Hope Mining (ASX:MHM) Announces $2.48 Million Capital Raise

Mount Hope Mining Limited (ASX:MHM), an emerging high-grade gold exploration company focused on belt-scale opportunities, has announced a combined equity raise of up to $2.48 million. The company will secure this through binding commitments for a $1.23 million placement of new fully paid ordinary shares to institutional, professional, and sophisticated investors, and a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) aiming to raise up to $1.25 million.

The placement will involve issuing 6,150,000 new shares at $0.20 per share, a 7% discount to the last traded price of $0.215. Settlement of the new shares is anticipated around Wednesday, 5 November 2025, following the lifting of the trading halt on Wednesday, 29 October 2025. The SPP will offer eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand the chance to apply for up to $30,000 worth of new shares at the same price as the placement, $0.20 per share. The SPP offer opens on Friday, 7 November 2025, and closes on Friday, 21 November 2025.

According to Managing Director & CEO Fergus Kiley, the funds will be used to target extensions of the high-grade Mt Solitary gold system, part of the broader 7.5 km Mt Solitary–Mt Solar gold corridor, and to advance copper targets exhibiting classic Cobar-style mineralisation. Mr. Kiley expressed satisfaction with the strong support from new and existing shareholders, reflecting confidence in the company’s strategy and Cobar Basin portfolio.

The company’s Mt Hope Project is a 100% owned 422km² landholding in the Cobar Super Basin in central NSW. The company also controls the entire Mt Solitary to Mt Solar shear zone, a previously unrecognised 7.5km mineralised corridor with gold and base metals targets including Mt Solitary, Little Mt Solitary, Powerline Hill and Mt Solar.