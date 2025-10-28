Ionic Rare Earths Announces Annual General Meeting

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX: IXR), a company focused on the exploration and development of rare earth projects, and the recycling of rare earth magnets, has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on 28 November 2025. The meeting will take place at the offices of Baker McKenzie in Melbourne, commencing at 11:00 am (AEDT). Shareholders are encouraged to attend in person or lodge their proxies in advance of the meeting.

The AGM agenda includes several key resolutions for shareholder consideration. These include the adoption of the Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2025, the election of Sufian Ahmad as a Director, and the approval of a 10% placement capacity. Additionally, shareholders will vote on the issue of securities under the Equity Incentive Plan, ratification of prior issues of placement shares and options, ratification of advisor options, and approval of a share consolidation.

The company encourages shareholders to carefully review the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum, which contains detailed information regarding each resolution. These documents are available on the ASX website and the company’s website. Proxy forms must be received by 11:00 am (AEDT) on 26 November 2025, to be valid.

Ionic Rare Earths is committed to providing shareholders with the opportunity to participate in important decisions regarding the company’s future. The board recommends that shareholders vote in favour of all resolutions.