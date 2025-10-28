Domino’s Pizza Enterprises saw its shares surge nearly 20 per cent on the Australian stock exchange before entering a trading halt today, following a report by The Australian Financial Review’s Street Talk column suggesting that Bain Capital is considering acquiring the company. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises is the master franchisor for the Domino’s brand in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. It manages and franchises hundreds of stores across multiple countries.

Sources familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the discussions, indicated that Bain Capital is exploring a potential deal to acquire all or part of Domino’s. However, Street Talk clarified that no formal approach has been made, and the Domino’s board has not received any offer that would necessitate public disclosure.

Neither Bain Capital nor Domino’s has issued an official comment regarding the acquisition rumours. Market analysts suggest that any potential deal could value Domino’s at approximately $4 billion. The trading halt remains in effect as investors await further clarification on the matter.