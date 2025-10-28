Cycliq Group Transitions to New Platform Amid Peak Season Preparations

Cycliq Group Ltd (ASX: CYQ), an Australian-based smart safety company that manufactures and markets cycling light and camera safety systems, has announced the release of its Appendix 4C Quarterly Report for the period ending 30 September 2025. The report highlights a transitional quarter focused on platform deployment and strategic preparations for the upcoming peak retail season, specifically Cyber November. Key achievements include the successful launch of a new Shopify e-commerce platform with three localised stores, and the launch of CycliqPlus Garmin Edge integration. Customer receipts for the quarter totalled $0.78 million.

The company’s transition to the new Shopify e-commerce platform involved the creation of three distinct online stores catering to the US/Global, Australian, and UK markets. This multi-store architecture allows for localised content, regional payment methods, and seasonally targeted campaigns. The updated platform is designed to deliver improved mobile functionality and customer experience across all regions. The CycliqPlus Garmin Edge integration launched in September enables users to seamlessly connect their Cycliq cameras with Garmin cycling computers, enhancing functionality for users of both platforms.

To prepare for the Black Friday sales period, Cycliq secured inventory deposits for key products during the quarter. These advance commitments aim to ensure production capacity and timely delivery to meet peak season demand. In corporate news, Andrew Cotterill resigned as Non-Executive Director on 14 October 2025 to pursue other business interests.

Looking ahead, Cycliq believes it is well-positioned for the critical Cyber November trading period following the completion of the platform transition and securing inventory commitments. The company’s focus is shifting from implementation to execution and optimisation of the new infrastructure to capitalise on the upcoming sales opportunities. The company’s net cash outflow from operations for the quarter was $341,000, mainly comprising product and manufacturing costs ($502,000), administration and corporate costs ($307,000) and staff costs ($137,000).