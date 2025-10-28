Savannah Goldfields Reports September Quarter Cash Flow

Savannah Goldfields Limited (ASX: SVG), a mining exploration company focused on gold projects, has released its quarterly cash flow report for the period ending 30 September 2025. The report details the company’s financial activities, highlighting receipts from customers of $10,000 and significant payments related to production, staff, and administration. Net cash used in operating activities totalled $4.692 million for the quarter.

Investing activities saw payments of $229,000 primarily for exploration and evaluation. However, the company generated substantial cash flow from financing activities, amounting to $5.156 million. This was largely due to proceeds from the issues of equity securities and convertible debt securities, partially offset by transaction costs. The company’s cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter stood at $624,000.

Savannah Goldfields has loan facilities available, including one from Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd for up to $7.5 million and another from Norfolk Enchants Pty Ltd for up to $6 million. The company estimates it has 1.65 quarters of funding available. Savannah Goldfields anticipates recommencing gold production activities in the current quarter, which are expected to generate material cash operating surpluses.

The company also announced it completed a capital raising subsequent to the end of the quarter and expects to have sufficient funding available from its existing committed funding and funding initiatives to support its working capital requirements for the recommencement of gold production activities and its other business objectives. The report was authorised for release by the Board of Directors on 28 October 2025.