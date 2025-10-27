WiseTech Global Premises Searched by ASIC, AFP

WiseTech Global has reported that its Sydney premises were visited on Monday by officers from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and the Australian Federal Police (AFP). The visit involved the execution of a search warrant requiring the production of specific documents. WiseTech Global is a leading developer and provider of software solutions to the logistics industry globally. Their flagship product, CargoWise, facilitates the movement of goods and information across the world.

The search warrant pertains to alleged trading in WiseTech shares by Richard White, the company’s founder and CEO, along with three other WiseTech employees. The period of interest for the alleged trading activity spans from late 2024 to early 2025. The company disclosed this information in a statement released to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

WiseTech Global has stated that it is cooperating fully with the authorities in this matter. The company has not provided further details regarding the specifics of the allegations or the nature of the documents being sought under the search warrant. The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed at this time.

The market is closely watching developments related to this regulatory action. The company affirmed its commitment to transparency and adherence to all applicable laws and regulations. WiseTech Global will provide further updates as appropriate, while respecting the integrity of the investigation.