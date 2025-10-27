Lark Distilling Sales Soar on Export Growth

Lark Distilling Co. has reported a 10 per cent increase in whisky sales for the September quarter, driven by robust performance in airport retail, exports to China, and e-commerce channels. The company, known for producing premium Australian whisky, operates distilleries and bond stores across Tasmania, offering a range of single malt and blended whiskies. Lark also focuses on brand experiences through its cellar door and hospitality venues.

According to Tuesday’s report, net sales for the quarter reached $3.7 million, marking a 10 per cent rise compared to the same period last year. Direct exports to Asia experienced a significant boost, climbing 160 per cent to $600,000, largely attributed to an initial order of its Kurio line destined for the Chinese market.

Furthermore, global travel retail sales saw a notable increase of 33 per cent, reaching $400,000. This growth was primarily fuelled by strong sales of Lark’s Mizunara whisky at airport locations. Despite the positive sales figures, Lark’s shares closed at 73 cents on Monday, reflecting a year-to-date decline of nearly 40 per cent.