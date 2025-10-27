Estrella Resources Commences Drilling at Werumata Limestone Project

Estrella Resources Limited (ASX: ESR), a company focused on mineral exploration, is pleased to announce the commencement of its maiden drilling campaign at the Werumata Limestone Project in Timor-Leste. The company is dedicated to discovering and developing significant resource projects. The drilling program aims to define an inferred resource exceeding 500 million tonnes of limestone. CoreSearch has mobilised both diamond and RC drill rigs to the site, marking a significant step forward for the project.

According to Estrella, water bores have been completed to support drilling and dust suppression efforts. The first diamond drill-hole, WLD001, is currently underway. All RC drilling equipment and crews are on-site, with drilling scheduled to begin on Wednesday, 29 October. Drill pad and access road construction for the drill sites have been completed ahead of schedule and under budget, demonstrating efficient project management.

The initial drilling program will consist of six diamond and 26 RC drill holes. A follow-up program is planned immediately thereafter, contingent upon the initial assay results. Estrella’s Managing Director, Chris Daws, expressed enthusiasm about the project’s rapid progress and the strong support received from Timor-Leste government institutions. Daws added there is still an immense amount of work to do as the company firms up the limestone resources, project design, financial modelling, and preliminary engineering for the project’s infrastructure.

Estrella Resources has also focused on community engagement, conducting education and consultation processes culminating in cultural ceremonies with local communities and their leaders. The company has established strong relationships with the community and looks forward to continuing this mutually beneficial collaboration. The company will provide updates to shareholders as exploration progresses and results become available.