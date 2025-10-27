Rokeby Resources (RKB) Confirms High-Grade Gold and Antimony Mineralisation at Hurricane Project

Rokeby Resources Limited (RKB), a company focused on mineral exploration with projects in Queensland, Tasmania, Northern Territory, and Western Australia, has announced the results of its September 2025 Quarterly Activities Report. The report highlights the successful completion of the maiden reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Hurricane Project in North Queensland. The drilling program, consisting of 25 holes for 1,538 metres, yielded significant gold and antimony intersections in 18 of the 25 RC holes, confirming the continuity of mineralisation across multiple prospects.

Key drill results include 6m @ 2.71g/t Au (including 4m @ 3.68g/t Au) at Bouncer South, 3m @ 0.57% Sb (Bouncer South), and 4m @ 3.1g/t Au including 1m @ 5.5g/t Au at Tornado. Mineralised strike has now been confirmed over >160m at Bouncer South, with extensions at Tornado and Hurricane remaining open along strike and at depth. The company also completed a $1.7 million capital raising via an oversubscribed placement to fund Phase 2 drilling and ongoing exploration at Hurricane.

The September Quarter also marked the official change of the company name from Inca Minerals Limited to Rokeby Resources Limited, effective 21 July 2025. Rokeby Resources is now planning a Phase 2 drilling campaign to target depth extensions and new high-grade zones at the Hurricane Project. CEO Trevor Benson stated that the drilling campaign confirmed widespread gold and antimony mineralisation, demonstrating the scale potential of the system and validating surface sampling results.

Rokeby Resources reported cash reserves of $1.525 million as of 30 September 2025. The company expects the December 2025 Quarter to be another period of growth, with key priorities including planning the Phase 2 drilling campaign at Hurricane and advancing geological modelling and interpretation to refine high-priority targets.