Javelin Minerals Identifies Strong Gold and Copper Exploration Targets at Coogee Project

Javelin Minerals (ASX: JAV), a company focused on the exploration and development of resource projects, has announced the identification of compelling gold and copper exploration targets at its Coogee Gold Project in Western Australia. The project is located approximately 50km south of Kalgoorlie, near the world-class St Ives goldfield. A comprehensive review and re-interpretation of historical exploration data, led by Mark Cossom, the company’s new GM – Exploration and Resources, has highlighted substantial exploration upside.

The review uncovered large geophysical anomalies that correlate with known alteration assemblages associated with mineralisation at Coogee. These anomalies also coincide with widespread gold and gold-copper anomalism, as evidenced in shallow historical drilling at Coogee North and Coogee West. The presence of magnetite, closely linked to gold mineralisation at Coogee, further enhances the potential of these anomalies. The Coogee project already hosts a JORC Resource of 3.6Mt at 1.08g/t Au for 127,000oz of gold and 1Mt at 0.41% Cu for 4,122t of copper.

According to Javelin, much of the Coogee project area has seen limited recent exploration, particularly deeper drilling. The company is now developing a drilling plan to test these new gold and copper-gold targets, with drilling scheduled to begin in early Q1 2026. Executive Chairman Brett Mitchell stated that the targets represent compelling exploration opportunities, supported by strong geophysical signatures, coincident geochemistry, and favourable geological settings.

Javelin Minerals is well-funded to pursue this exploration campaign, having recently completed a $4.5 million share placement. The company is currently in discussions to secure a RC rig to commence drilling at Coogee in early 2026, aiming to expand the existing resources alongside testing these newly identified targets.