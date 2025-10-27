Pro-Pac Packaging Announces Deferral of Reporting and AGM Obligations

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited (ASX: PPG), currently under administration, has announced its intention to defer financial reporting obligations and its Annual General Meeting (AGM). Pro-Pac Packaging is an innovative Flexibles and Industrial Specialty Packaging company with a diversified distribution and manufacturing network throughout Australia and New Zealand. Headquartered in Melbourne, Pro-Pac delivers bespoke packaging solutions for a broad group of blue-chip and SME clients in various sectors. The decision follows the appointment of McGrathNicol partners as Joint and Several Voluntary Administrators on 23 October 2025.

The company will rely on the relief provided by ASIC Corporations (Externally-Administered Bodies) Instrument 2025/584, which allows for the deferral of financial reporting obligations under the Corporations Act 2001 for a period between six and 24 months from the date of the administrator’s appointment. This deferral means Pro-Pac will not be required to prepare financial reports, undergo audits, or report to members within the standard timeframes outlined in the Corporations Act during this period. The deferral period extends until the earlier of 23 October 2027, or the end of the external administration.

Furthermore, the company’s AGM will also be deferred. Under the ASIC instrument, Pro-Pac is not required to hold an AGM during the deferral period. The company is obligated to hold an AGM within two months after the end of the deferral period, at which time all outstanding financial reports must be presented. Members with enquiries regarding the external administration or the company’s AGM obligations are encouraged to submit their questions to PPGCreditors@mcgrathnicol.com. Information will also be uploaded to the Pro-Pac website at www.ppgaust.com.au.