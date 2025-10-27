Apple Nears $US4 Trillion Market Capitalisation

Apple’s stock experienced a rally, propelling its market capitalisation closer to the $US4 trillion mark. The late surge of 1.8 per cent on Monday (Tuesday AEDT) lifted Apple’s valuation to $US3.97 trillion ($6.1 trillion). Should Apple surpass $US4 trillion, it will be the third company to achieve this milestone in the current year. Nvidia has maintained a valuation above this level, while Microsoft remains in close proximity. Apple designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services.

Apple’s recent performance allowed it to move ahead of Microsoft in market valuation, adding extra anticipation to both companies’ upcoming quarterly results. Microsoft is scheduled to report on Wednesday, followed by Apple on Thursday. These announcements will be closely watched by investors and analysts alike, as they provide insights into the financial health and future prospects of these tech giants.

Nvidia, another significant player in the technology sector, is slated to release its earnings report on November 19. The reports from these leading technology companies will offer a comprehensive view of the current state of the tech market and potentially influence broader market trends. Investors are keen to see if these companies can continue their strong performance amid ongoing economic uncertainties.