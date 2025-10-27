Amazon to Reduce Corporate Workforce Significantly

Amazon is reportedly planning a significant reduction in its corporate workforce, with potential cuts reaching up to 30,000 jobs. This move is part of an effort to pare expenses and adjust for overhiring that occurred during the peak of pandemic-related demand, according to sources familiar with the matter. The planned cuts represent a substantial portion of Amazon’s corporate employee base. Amazon is a multinational technology company that focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. The company is recognised as one of the Big Five American information technology companies.

While the potential job cuts would affect nearly 10 per cent of its roughly 350,000 corporate employees, they represent a smaller percentage of Amazon’s total workforce of 1.55 million. If realised, this would be the largest instance of job cuts at Amazon since the elimination of around 27,000 positions starting in late 2022. As of yet, Amazon has declined to comment on the reports.

In recent years, Amazon has implemented smaller-scale job reductions across various divisions, including devices, communications, and podcasting. The sources indicated that the upcoming cuts may impact multiple divisions within the company, potentially including human resources, devices and services, and operations. These measures reflect a broader trend among technology companies reassessing their staffing levels amid economic uncertainty.

The company’s move to significantly reduce its corporate workforce aligns with broader cost-cutting measures as it navigates a shifting economic landscape. The reduction in force is expected to begin this week.