Jay Goldberg, a senior analyst at Seaport Global Securities, stands out as Wall Street’s lone bear on Nvidia. While 73 of 80 analysts covering the chipmaker have a ‘buy’ rating, Goldberg maintains his ‘sell’ stance. Nvidia is a technology company that designs and manufactures graphics processing units (GPUs). These GPUs are used in gaming, professional visualisation, data centres, and automotive markets.

From his home office near San Francisco, Goldberg presents a contrasting image to the typical Wall Street contrarian. Surrounded by vintage technology, including a cell phone from the 1980s, he comes across as more of a technology enthusiast than a market iconoclast. Nevertheless, his conviction remains steadfast: “There’s a lot more that can go wrong with Nvidia than can go right,” Goldberg stated.

The overwhelming consensus among analysts is bullish on Nvidia, with only six holding a neutral rating. Goldberg’s dissenting view highlights the potential risks he sees for the company, even as its stock continues to soar. His contrarian position has solidified his status as a unique voice in the financial world, willing to challenge the prevailing narrative surrounding one of the market’s most talked-about stocks.