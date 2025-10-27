Restaurant Brands New Zealand Independent Directors Recommend Shareholders Accept Finaccess Offer

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (NZX, ASX: RBD), a company that owns and operates quick-service restaurants under brands like KFC and Pizza Hut, has announced its Independent Directors are recommending shareholders accept the takeover offer from Finaccess Restauración, S.L. The offer is for NZ$5.05 per share.

While the offer price is below the Independent Adviser’s assessed value range of NZ$5.24 to NZ$6.20 per share, the Independent Directors believe the risks associated with remaining a shareholder outweigh the offer price. These risks include ongoing exposure to business execution risks and declining liquidity in the market for shares. According to the company announcement, as of October 23, 2025, Finaccess has received acceptances that will result in it increasing its shareholding to 86.96%.

The offer represents a significant premium to recent trading prices, with a 70.6% premium to the NZX closing price on 29 September 2025, and a 79.6% premium to the one-month volume-weighted average price before that date. Stephen Ward, Chair of the Committee of Independent Directors, stated that this has been a very carefully considered recommendation, weighing the potential value of Restaurant Brands against the risks and uncertainties facing minority shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to carefully read the Target Company Statement and Independent Adviser’s Report, and seek independent advice before deciding whether to accept the offer. The offer remains open for acceptance until 11.59 pm NZT on 25 November 2025, unless extended in accordance with the Takeovers Code.