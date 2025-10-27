Australian Bond Sales Set for Record

Australian bond sales are on track to reach record levels this year, bolstered by the government’s coveted AAA credit ratings. Australian-dollar debt offerings, encompassing government, corporate, and foreign-issuer notes, have already climbed approximately 1 per cent to A$282 billion year-to-date in 2025, marking a new record according to Bloomberg data. This data includes bonds syndicated by banks to investors. Commonwealth Bank expects this trend to continue. Commonwealth Bank is a financial institution providing various services, including retail, business, and institutional banking. They also provide wealth management and insurance products.

“We expect to see a new record by the end of the year, exceeding last year’s number of A$322 billion,” said Chris McLachlan, Executive General Manager, Global Markets at Commonwealth Bank. He added that Australian government debt is viewed as an attractive safe haven asset, boosting its appeal to investors seeking stable returns. Australia stands as one of the few nations globally to hold AAA credit scores from major rating agencies. This status has become increasingly valuable as the United States and several European governments have faced downgrades this year.

Asian investors are also increasing their allocation to Australian-dollar issuances, driven in part by a decline in US dollar-denominated bond sales by Chinese companies, according to McLachlan. Bonds issued by top-rated supranational entities like the World Bank and other foreign borrowers active in the Australian market have also contributed to the market’s strength. More than a quarter of Aussie-dollar notes issued this year have at least one AAA tier rating.

Local pension funds represent another growing investor base for Australian-dollar debt, despite their general inclination towards international markets. McLachlan noted, “Seventy cents in every dollar for superannuation goes offshore but when you’ve got a savings pool of over A$4 trillion, there’s still more than enough to satisfy local activity.”