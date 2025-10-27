Blackstone Appoints New Head of European Private Equity

Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager, has announced the appointment of Michele Raba as the new head of its European corporate private equity business. Raba, a former executive at Apollo, will take over the role in April 2026. Blackstone manages over $350 billion in assets in Europe and anticipates investing more than $500 billion in the region over the next decade. Blackstone is a global investment firm, specialising in alternative asset management, private equity, real estate, and credit, with a focus on delivering long-term value to its investors.

The move follows the promotion of Lionel Assant, who has led the European private equity business since 2012, to the role of Global co-Chief Investment Officer. Joseph Baratta, Blackstone’s Global Head of Private Equity Strategies, expressed enthusiasm about the continued growth opportunities in Europe, highlighting the company’s strong foundations and local presence. The company reported last week its total assets under management had climbed to $1.24 trillion.

Raba’s background includes leading European Private Equity at Apollo and prior experience at Goldman Sachs. His appointment is expected to further strengthen Blackstone’s position in the European market, which the company views as core to its private equity operations. The transition is set to occur in 2026, allowing for a smooth handover of responsibilities and strategic alignment.