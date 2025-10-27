Beach Energy Inks Gas Supply Deal With Visy

Beach Energy has entered into a two-year gas supply agreement with Visy Group, a leading recycling and manufacturing company. Beach Energy did not disclose specific details regarding the gas volume or pricing involved in the deal. Beach Energy is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations across Australia and New Zealand. Kerry Stokes’ SGH is the biggest shareholder.

Beach Energy’s chief executive, Brett Woods, emphasised the significance of the agreement, stating that it bolsters energy security for a major Australian manufacturer. Woods added that the deal ensures Beach can continue supporting local jobs by supplying local industry well into the future.

Visy’s general manager for energy, water and waste, Ryan Santowski, noted that the gas supply agreement will support the company’s manufacturing operations. Visy produces a range of packaging products, including paper, cardboard, glass, and other food and beverage packaging solutions.

Beach Energy holds a partnership with Santos in the Cooper Basin venture located in South Australia’s northern region. The company also produces gas in the Otway Basin, situated in the state’s south, in addition to sites in Victoria and New Zealand.