Savanna Asset Management Appoints New Executive Director

Savanna Asset Management has announced the appointment of Evan Metcalf as its new executive director. Metcalf, who previously headed Global X ETFs Australia, departed from his role at Global X in October 2024. Savanna Asset Management specialises in developing technology solutions for the financial services industry. The company’s flagship product is a platform designed to streamline investment management processes.

John Atkinson, the founder of Savanna, expressed enthusiasm about Metcalf joining the team. He stated that Metcalf’s extensive experience in building Global X into a prominent ETF issuer would be instrumental in Savanna’s growth. Atkinson emphasised the importance of Metcalf’s expertise as Savanna transitions from its proven technology base towards broader global distribution.

Metcalf’s appointment signals Savanna’s ambition to expand its reach and influence in the global financial market. The company aims to leverage its technological advancements and Metcalf’s leadership to establish a stronger international presence. The addition of Metcalf is expected to accelerate Savanna’s strategic initiatives and strengthen its position in the competitive asset management landscape.