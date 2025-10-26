Talius Group (ASX: TAL) Secures $4 Million Placement to Enhance Platform

Talius Group Limited (TAL) has announced it has successfully secured binding commitments for a $4.0 million placement of new fully paid ordinary shares. Talius provides a suite of technology-enabled care solutions to the aged and disability sectors, aiming to improve the quality of life later in life. Its SaaS data analytics platform, Talius Smart Care, combines smart sensors with AI machine learning to deliver automated actions.

The placement, managed by Cygnet Capital, was priced at $0.080 per share. This represents a 7% discount to the 30-day VWAP of $0.086 and a 1.2% discount to the last closing price of $0.081 on 23 October 2025. The offer was significantly oversubscribed, leading to the initial target of $2.0 million being upsized, and interest scaled back. Participation came from a mix of institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the placement, along with existing cash reserves, to further enhance the Talius Platform. These enhancements are aimed at scaling the platform and supporting future working capital requirements for growth and commercial expansion. A total of 50,000,000 new shares are to be issued under the placement.

Mr. Graham Russell, Managing Director of Talius, expressed his gratitude for the strong interest in the placement. He noted that the funds would allow the company to focus on executing its strategy and growing its subscription base. The new shares are expected to be allotted around Tuesday, 4 November 2025, and will rank equally with the company’s existing securities.