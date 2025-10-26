Nuix CEO Jonathan Rubinsztein to Step Down

Nuix Limited has announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Rubinsztein, will step down from his position at the end of this month. The company’s chairman, Robert Mactier, confirmed Rubinsztein’s departure, noting that he had successfully guided Nuix back to stability after a tumultuous period following its initial public offering (IPO). The Nuix board will now commence a global search to identify a new chief executive officer to lead the company forward. Nuix is a software company that specialises in investigative analytics and intelligence software, primarily serving the legal, risk, and compliance sectors. Its technology is used to process large amounts of unstructured data.

Mactier acknowledged Rubinsztein’s contributions during his tenure, which began in December 2021. He highlighted that Rubinsztein joined Nuix during a challenging time, marked by significant external pressures and a critical point in the company’s evolution. Mactier stated, “Under his leadership, the Nuix team have restored stability and confidence while transforming the business and delivering Nuix’s current strategic direction and sharper focus.”

Rubinsztein’s efforts were focused on restoring confidence, implementing strategic changes, and improving the company’s overall direction. Nuix has stated it intends to appoint an interim CEO in the short term, whilst the search for a permanent CEO is conducted.

The company will provide further updates as the search for a new CEO progresses.