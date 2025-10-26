Viking Mines Unearths Gold at Riverina East Project

Viking Mines Limited (ASX:VKA), a company focused on advancing gold projects, today released its quarterly activities report for the period ended 30 September 2025. The report highlights significant exploration progress at the company’s flagship Riverina East Project in Western Australia. Key activities included the recovery of gold nuggets at the Southern Structural Target, along with the completion of a Phase 3 RC drilling program and a drone magnetic survey. Viking Mines is testing a 25km strike length of the Zuleika Shear Zone, which hosts Ora Banda Mining’s (ASX:OBM) >1.3Moz Riverina/Mulline Camp just 4km to the west of the Riverina Project and the 1.2Moz Davyhurst Camp 40km to the south.

The company reported the recovery of 18 gold nuggets, totalling 9.84 grams, from the Southern Structural Target. Subsequent prospecting after the quarter end led to the discovery of a rock sample containing extensive coarse, disseminated gold, currently undergoing laboratory testing to determine its origin. According to the report, the nugget patch has now expanded to cover an area of 600m x 500m, with a total of 120 nuggets weighing 54.7 grams recovered.

Exploration efforts also included the completion of a Phase 3 RC drilling program, comprising 33 holes for 4,576 meters, split between the Bifrost South Target and the Southern Structural Target. A drone magnetic survey was conducted across the Bifrost Target area to enhance data resolution and aid in structural interpretation for future drill targeting. Managing Director & CEO Julian Woodcock stated that the recent gold nugget recovery highlights the potential of the Riverina East Project, reinforcing the prospectivity of key drill areas.

Viking Mines reported a strong cash position of $2.08 million as of 30 September 2025. The company plans to continue advancing its targets along the Zuleika Shear Zone with a follow-up field program to assess the nugget discovery area at the Southern Structural Target before commencing drilling. The company continues to review and conduct due diligence on a vast array of mineral acquisition opportunities, to complement the Company’s existing project portfolio, with the objective of acquiring mature exploration assets with the potential to deliver long-term shareholder returns.